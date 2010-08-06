Check Out This Amazing Twilio Demo

In our roundup of this week’s New York Tech Meetup, we mentioned that Twilio gave an absolutely amazing demo. A post from Fred Wilson tipped us off to the fact that there is video of the demo available.



We won’t spoil it by telling you what happens, but we really recommend watching it. This is how you show a room full of techies that it’s easy to do cool stuff with your product:



Watch live streaming video from nytechmeetup at livestream.com

