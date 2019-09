The Yike Bike, designed in New Zealand, is the latest challenger in the world of next generation electric transport.



Its form factor is fantastically tiny, almost as small as a regular folding bike. But its electric powered, making your morning commute all the more pleasurable.

Check it out here



