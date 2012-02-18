US

Check Out This Amazing $13 Million Octopus Robot Being Developed In Italy

Scientists have created a robotic octopus tentacle that can grasp objects and move fluidly underwater.

This is the first step of a $13 million project, sponsored by the European Commission and developed by Italian and Israeli scientists in Tuscany.

The team plans to have a fully-functioning, eight-tentacles robotic octopus completed by the end of the year. The robot could be used for underwater rescue missions and its technology will be possibly implemented in a high-tech endoscope to perform operations.

Watch the Reuters report below.

