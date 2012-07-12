Check Out This Adorable Photo Of Ryan Reynolds Before He Was Famous

Before Ryan Reynolds was one of the most sought-after actors in the world, he was just a normal Canadian boy.



He’s seen here with a puppy in a photo posted to Reddit. The poster claims Reynolds dated his or her aunt before he moved to LA to star in “Two Guys And A Girl.” The picture was uncovered in an old family photo album.

Here’s the adorable snap:

Photo: Reddit

DON’T MISS: 15 Celebrity Cameos Before They Were Famous >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.