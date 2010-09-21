Samsung Pitching Its Tablet As More Mobile Than The iPad

The smashing success of the iPad has other mobile hardware manufacturers rushing to get their own tablets to market, most of them powered by Google’s Android OS. But despite all the competition, one Android tablet is the clear leader in pre-launch buzz: Samsung’s Galaxy Tab.



Samsung has a new ad for the Galaxy Tab, and it’s a refreshing look for Android. There are no robots or scary glowing red eyes, just cheerful people enjoying their shiny new gadget:



