Here's An Ad For Ballsy Guys Who Want To Look Like Gordon Gekko

We often wonder why there aren’t more ads aimed directly at Wall Street.



Wealthy guys with expensive and distinct tastes, plus a fair number of pop culture figures mean we should be seeing one of these every other day.

But we don’t, so when we came across this ad for man suits on BestWeekEver.com, we took notice. Immediately we were impressed by Duncan Quinn’s ability to cram 4 Wall Street references into 50 words.*

Only two questions remained. Who is Theodore? And are these actually the suits worn by Gordon Gekko in the new movie?

Theodore used to be one of the guys behind duncan quinn, which is “a modern day club for gentlemen rogues,” according to Duncan, or whoever answers the email address [email protected]

The suits are not actually Gekko’s.

Still! Now you know about this fancy man site that might be worth checking out.

Also worth checking out, Gekko’s wardrobe from Wall Street –>

*Count them. “Coffee is for closers” and “ABC,” both from the finest hour of Alec Baldwin’s career – his sales speech in Glengarry Glenross. Number 3 is Gekko and number 4 is bonus season.

