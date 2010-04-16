THIS Is Why Cities Are Going Broke

Photo: Rivals.com

It’s no secret that in the midwest and southern parts of the United States, high school football is HUGE.So that is why Allen, Texas, a town that’s seen explosive growth in the past few decades, is building a $59.6 million football stadium for its high school. The high school is the only one in the district and is over 600,000 square feet and accommodates to 3900 students.



The stadium is scheduled to open in late 2012 and will feature a video scoreboard, four concession stands, 12 restrooms, and 18,000 seats.

Of course, the town has to raise money to build the stadium. And, lucky for us, there’s a batch of photos in their bond proposal showing how it will look once completed.

Check out the town’s bond presentation >

