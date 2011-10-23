Get Inspired By These Whimsical Dining Room Designs

Photo: Houzz

As an interior designer, it is rare I get a chance to design a residential room for public consumption. So when the opportunity came up to work on a project that will be viewed by the public and also serves a great cause, I jumped at the chance.

In what has quickly become Portland, Oregon’s premier design event, “Serving Up Style” brought together 12 design teams to create fantastical, stunning and whimsical dining environments for a four-day showcase during the Portland Fall Home & Garden Show.The four-day event culminates with a fundraiser gala, auction and awards ceremony. All proceeds from the event benefit the lupus awareness and service initiatives of Molly’s Fund Fighting Lupus. Check out their site for more information on lupus and how you can make a difference.

This year’s winners:

People’s Choice Award: Wendy O’Brien Interior Design, “Feeding Time”

Judge’s Choice Award: Wendy O’Brien Interior Design, “Feeding Time”

Molly’s Choice Award: Garrison Hullinger Interior Design, “DECOdence”

Table Top Award: Art Institute of Portland, Interior Design Department, “Mort par Chocolat”

Creativity Award: Jason Ball Interiors, “Metamorphisis”

While these rooms are showrooms, each is filled with design inspiration from top to bottom. Look carefully at each room for ideas you might implement in your own space.



