Check Out These Totally Bizarre Royal Wedding Souvenirs Being Sold On Ebay

Royal weddings appear to be all the rage for 2011.

Prince William and Kate Middleton just got engaged and shortly thereafter so did his cousin Zara Phillips.

It’s perhaps not surprising then that the royal craze has already begun.

Websites have started selling off royal wedding souvenirs, because who wouldn’t want commemorative royal china reminding us of their wedding, every time we eat?

This prompted us to search around the internet for some of the lingering souvenir items from the last royal wedding between Prince Charles and Princess Diana — and how much people were willing to pay for it.

Would you pay $129 for a Prince Charles and Princess Diana bottle of coke? No? What if it came in a satin box?

