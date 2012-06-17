Here Are The Country's 20 Hottest Lawyers Who Can Also Win Your Case

Photo: Baltus15/Flickr

You’ll find a lot of great lawyers out there who have good experience and get good results.The hard part is finding those who have the mojo and good looks.



We did that work for you and put together who we think are the most attractive and successful lawyers in America.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.