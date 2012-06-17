Here Are The Country's 20 Hottest Lawyers Who Can Also Win Your Case

Photo: Baltus15/Flickr
You’ll find a lot of great lawyers out there who have good experience and get good results.The hard part is finding those who have the mojo and good looks.
We did that work for you and put together who we think are the most attractive and successful lawyers in America.
Law Firm: Blume, Goldfaden, Berkowitz, Donnelly, Fried & Forte
Education: Seton Hall Law School
Area of practice: Personal injury.
Achievements:
- Designated by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as a Certified Civil Trial Attorney.
- Selected to serve as board member for the New Jersey Association of Justice.
- Made it to the National Trial Lawyers' 'Top 40 Under 40' list.
Source: bio page from Blume, Goldfaden, Berkowitz, Donnelly, Fried & Forte.
As a federal prosecutor, Seth Rosenthal went after alleged human traffickers and those accused of hate crimes.
Law Firm: Venable LLP
Education: Harvard Law School
Areas of practice: Trial and appellate lawyer.
Achievements:
- Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Defender of Innocence Award.
- Named to the Washingtonian magazine's 'Top 40 Under 40'.
- Benjamin R. Civiletti Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year Award.
Aside from being an attorney, Camellia Jacobs is also an adjunct professor at Washington College of Law.
Law Firm: Jacobs Mediation LLC
Education: Washington College of Law
Area of practice: Family Law
Achievements:
- Member of the Maryland Council on Dispute Resolution, the Maryland Program for Mediator Excellence, and International Academy of Collaborative Professionals.
- Litigated cases before the District of Columbia Court of Appeals.
- Previously practiced as a civil trial lawyer.
- Fluent in Farsi.
Law firm: Zuckerman, Spaeder LLP
Education: Georgetown University Law centre
Areas of practice: Criminal and civil litigation
Achievements:
- Named one of Washington, DC's top lawyers by The National Law Journal.
- recognised by The Best Lawyers in America.
- represented, among other clients, the chief executive of a major aerospace manufacturing company.
Law firm: Celum Law Firm
Education: St. Mary's University School of Law
Area(s) of practice: Intellectual Property, Business Litigation, Personal Injury, Civil Law..
Achievements:
- Named to the 'Top 40 Lawyers Under 40' by the National Trial Lawyers Association.
- Named to the list of Texas Rising Stars by the Law & Politics Magazine.
Law firm: Jeff Anderson & Associates, PA
Education: William Mitchell College of Law
Areas of practice: Childhood sexual abuse litigation
Achievements:
- published a law review article on 'the statute of limitations for survivors of childhood sexual abuse' in Minnesota.
- is an attorney of record in the John V. Doe v. The Holy See, a case his firm filed against the Vatican.
- received his B.A. in Psychology from Yale University.
Law firm: Morrison & Foerster
Education: Boston University Law School
Areas of practice: Venture intellectual property, IP due diligence, Patent counseling and prosecution.
Achievements:
- led the IP due diligence for Volcano Corporation's IPO in 2006, which raised more than $80 million for the company.
- recognised as a 'Rising Star' by Super Lawyers.
- Named one of the 'Top 20 Under 40' by The Daily Journal.
- Named to the 'Top 10 IP attorneys under 40 in the U.S.' by Law360.
Law firm: Clark Hill, PLC
Education: Tulane Law School
Areas of practice: Environment & Natural Resources, Automotive, Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Insurance Litigation, Real Estate.
Achievements:
- 2001 recipient of the Excellence in Constitutional Criminal Procedure Award.
- named a '2012 Top Lawyer' by dBusiness.
- recognised as one of the 'Up and Coming Lawyers' by Michigan Lawyer's Weekly.
Law firm: Dreyer, Babich, Buccola, Wood & Campora, LLP
Education: McGeorge School of Law, University of Pacific
Area of practice: Personal Injury
Achievements:
- 2010 Nominee for Attorney of the Year through Consumer Attorneys of California.
- 2011 Nominee for Woman Trial Lawyer of the Year for the Parken v. Smart-Vasquez case, where she obtained a $3.6 million verdict.
- Named a 'Rising Star' by the Northern California Super Lawyers.
source: bio page from Dreyer, Babich, Buccola, Wood & Campora, LLP
Law firm: Strong, Garner & Bauer, Trial Attorneys
Education: University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law
Area(s) of practice: Personal injury.
Achievements:
- recipient of the Lawyers Student Advocacy.
- recipient of the Thomas E. Deacy Award in Advocacy.
- graduated cum laude
After clerking at his current firm during college, he joined it as an attorney in 2004.
source: bio page from Strong, Garner & Bauer, Trial Attorneys
Laura Geisler has represented clients with in personal injury and other civil cases for more than a decade.
Law firm: Geisler Law Firm
Education: Southern Methodist University School of Law
Areas of practice: Personal Injury, Civil Trial Matters
Achievements:
- served as the Vice-President of the Hispanic Law Students Association
- served as President of the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers and Dallas Women Lawyers Association
- voted as one of the 'Best Lawyers in Dallas' by D Magazine
- made the Hispanic National Bar Association's 'Top Hispanic Lawyer Under 40'
Law Firm: Law Offices Of Nicolas C. Vrataric
Education: Loyola Law School
Areas of practice: Employment law, employment discrimination, personal injury, business fraud, defamation, education law.
Achievements:
- holds an AV-Rating Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbel, its highest rating.
- named a 'Rising Star' by Super Lawyers in 09', 10' and 11'.
Law Firm: Stetson Law Offices, P.C.
Education: University of New Mexico
Areas of practice: Native American, Tribal Law.
Achievements:
- served as Vice Chair of the American Bar Association.
- helped create the Indian Law Section of the New Mexico State Bar.
- her firm was named one of the Top 10 Women-Owned Businesses in New Mexico.
Law firm: Mainor & Wirth, Injury Lawyers
Education: University Of Arkansas, William H. Bowen School of Law
Areas of practice: automobile accidents, personal injury.
Achievements:
- Named one of the the 'Rising Stars' by the Mountain States Super Lawyers.
- Recipient of the Best Petitioner's Brief and Oral Argument Award in college.
Law firm: Der-Parseghian Law Group
Education: Southwestern University School of Law
Areas of practice: Estate planning, family law, complex business litigation, personal injury.
Achievements:
- appears regularly in the weekly Armenian Observer newspaper.
- community service lecturer on legal topics such as 'Kids and the Law;' and 'Why to Avoid Probate.'
- adjunct professor at National University.
Law firm: Goldstein & Hayes, P.C.
Education: Mercer University School of Law
Area(s) of practice: Brain damage, medical negligence, sexual assault, wrongful death.
Achievements:
- Top 100 Georgia Trial Lawyers
- Member of The American Trial Lawyers Association
Law firm: Seyfarth & Shaw, LLP
Education: University of Virginia School of Law
Areas of practice: Employment litigation.
Achievements:
- made The American Lawyer 'Top 45 under 45' list.
- named to the National Association of Corporate Directors list of 'the most influential directors, officers, professionals and institutions.'
- named one of the nation's 'Fab 50' litigators under the age of 45.
Law firm: The Doran Law Firm, P.L.L.C.
Education: University of New Orleans
Area(s) of practice: Personal Injury
Achievements:
- City Attorney for the city of Opelousas, Louisiana.
- recipient of the Earl Warren Legal Scholarship.
- member of the National Bar Association Commerical Law Section.
Law firm: Amiotte Law, P.C.
Education: University of South Dakota Law School
Areas of practice: Personal injury.
Achievements:
- appeared on the 'Top 100' list of American Trial Lawyers in South Dakota.
- Criminal Justice panel District Representative of South Dakota.
- member of the American Trial Lawyers Association.
Law firm: Edwards, Frickle & Culver
Education: University of Montana Law School
Area(s) of practice: Personal Injury, bankruptcy, business & commercial law, employment law, antitrust & trade regulation.
Achievements:
- member of the Montana State Bar.
- member of the American Association for Justice.
- part of the Yellowstone Bar Association.
