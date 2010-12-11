Check Out These 3 Explosive Opportunities In Natural Gas

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:



• New drilling techniques created a supply glut, pressuring natural gas prices.

• Natural gas producers have materially increased production, but profit margins have been pressured due to low prices.

• Wider distribution networks and growing demand create an attractive rebound opportunity for natural gas producers.



• Three natural gas producers offer compelling trading opportunities as the industry begins to rebound:

Bill Barrett Corp. (BBG)

PetroHawk Energy Corp. (HK)

Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Natural gas has been a major disappointment over the last two years…

When the Obama administration took office, many believed that new energy policies would significantly increase demand for the “clean burning fossil fuel.” Visions of natural gas cars, new gas fired electricity plants, and increased use of gas for personal heating and cooking fuelled a sharp rise in the price per Mcfe (thousand cubic feet equivalent).

But the global economic crisis has put many energy initiatives on the back burner for both political and economic reasons. So the expected increase in demand for natural gas has been pushed back into future quarters. Most analysts still believe we will eventually see a significant ramp in use – but that only covers half of the equation…

Photo: StockCharts.com

While lack of follow-through in demand for natural gas is partly to blame for lower prices, the supply side has been the primary driving force. A new production process called Hydraulic fracturing – or “fracking” has allowed producers to tap into huge gas reserves that were previously unavailable.

The result has been a supply glut of natural gas which has sent prices spiraling. Ironically, the very technology which allowed drillers to sharply increase their production level, has also caused profit margins to plummet.

An economic crisis didn’t help matters any as industrial demand for natural gas failed to materialise. Essentially, a “perfect storm” of supply shock and stagnant demand growth has created a two-year bear market for natural gas producers. But there are signs that this supply overhang may be lifting – and with it, the prospects for some of the top E&P trading vehicles.

Efficient Transmission, Eventual Demand

Although natural gas futures contracts are traded on the NYMEX, much of the market for buying and selling the fuel has historically occurred locally. Limited ability to transmit and store the gas has created disparities between different markets, and caused pricing in some areas to remain robust, while regions close to ample supply have seen much lower prices.

But as master limited partnerships have actively increased the amount of pipeline available to natural gas buyers and sellers, prices have become more predictable from market to market. Offering producers a number of different potential markets increases price efficiency and allows for better visibility when budgeting for new drilling projects.

Natural gas as a commodity has also seen much more stability over the last several months and appears to be in the process of forming a broad base. A price range between $3.50 and $5.00 per Mcfe allows most natural gas producers to operate profitably, and with any increase in economic demand, we could once again see a bull trend in natural gas prices.

At this point, investors have largely priced in the most negative assumptions due to the extended bearish action. This means that the stock prices of many producers trade at a discount to potential long-term earnings.

As Mercenary Traders, we’re not too worried about theoretical price targets and analyst 5-year cash flow models.But from a trading perspective, these names are beginning to once again attract the attention of institutional buyers.

With the sector being largely neglected by portfolio managers, new buying interest could send stock prices significantly higher. A sharp increase in demand for these stocks sets up a great trading opportunity for us.

Below are three attractive natural gas producers that are at the top of our watch list:

Bill Barrett Corp. (BBG)

• Strong production growth while still increasing proven reserves annually.

• Finding and development costs continue to decline, bolstering profit margins.

• Hedging programs have protected the company from falling prices – realised selling prices remain strong.

• Strong balance sheet with liquidity for future development.

Bill Barrett Corp. is based in the Rocky Mountains, a region which represents roughly a quarter of the US natural gas supply. The company is an aggressive growth enterprise, with a history of consistently increasing production. This year, BBG will approach 100 Bcfe (billion cubic feet equivalent) compared to just 52.1 in 2006.

Photo: MercenaryTrader.com

What makes BBG particularly attractive is the company’s ability to grow its proven reserve base even while aggressively increasing its production schedule.

A mix of internal exploration along with outside acquisitions has allowed the company to grow its reserve base to the point where several years worth of production are represented in underground assets.

Ramping up production along with reserves is only beneficial if costs are in line. Bill Barrett has seen its Finding and Development costs decrease over the last three years from $2.48 per Mcfe to an estimated $1.74 for 2010. Total cash costs are estimated at $1.97 per Mcfe which means the company can produce natural gas at a robust profit even with the current spot price at historical lows.

The executive management team has an average of 25 years experience in the industry – which is paying off in a number of different areas. In addition to strong efficiencies in production growth and reserve replacement, the company has an excellent track record on the sales side.

BBG has made an attractive agreement with Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (this company is featured in our MLP report) with a portion of production comprised of natural gas liquids (NGL). This agreement along with hedging contracts has resulted in realised prices of $7.14 per Mcfe – roughly 60% above the current spot price for natural gas.

Bill Barrett continues to allocate capital to its exploration and drilling programs which in turn drive future growth opportunities. This year the company will spend between $475 and 485 million on its diversified portfolio of properties. But with ample cash flow, a debt to equity ratio of just 28%, and nearly $700 million available through a credit facility, the company has plenty of liquidity.