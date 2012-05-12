Check Out The Eye-Popping Numbers Behind President Obama's Fundraising Dinner With George Clooney

He wined, he dined, and by the end of the night, President Obama took home nearly $15 million in campaign contributions.



Not a bad night, don’t you say.

The record-breaking donation came courtesy of a star-studded dinner put on by actor George Clooney. Clooney hosted over 150 of Hollywood’s biggest stars for an outdoor dinner at his Los Angeles mansion.

In addition to padding his war chest, Obama took the opportunity to also pad his political résumé, taking subtle shots at the Republican Party and referencing his recent endorsement of same-sex marriages.

“Are we a country that includes everybody and gives everybody a shot and treats everybody fairly and is that going to make us stronger,” he asked. “Are we welcoming to immigrants? Are we welcoming to people who aren’t like us? Does that make us stronger? I believe it does. So that’s what’s at stake.”

All in all, the night was a huge win for Obama. He came away with a huge amount of money for his campaign, and proved that while his endorsement of gay marriage may have been a political risk, it also plays huge where the money is.

Here are some more staggering numbers from Thursday’s dinner:

The $15 million Obama raised is a new fundraising record. The previous record was $11 million, set back in 2008.

Dinner cost $40,000 a plate. As Mark Knoller of CBS News points out, that’s well over the average U.S. per capita income, which is $27,334.

Of the $15 million raised that night, $6 million came from the roughly 150 guests in attendance. Guests included Robert Downey Jr., Tobey Maguire, Salma Hayek, Jack Black, and Barbara Streisand.

The remaining $9 million came thanks to a sweepstake through which supporters could win a chance to dine with Obama and Clooney. Participants could donate as little as $3.

This dinner marks the 133 fundraiser Obama has attended since announcing his reelection campaign 13 months ago, the most by any presidential candidate in history.

