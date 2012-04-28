Check Out These Sick Running Shoes With Warren Buffett On The Bottoms

Athletic shoe maker Brooks Sports is planning a very exclusive item to be on sale at Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholders meeting in Omaha next month—a special edition running shoe stamped with Warren Buffett’s cartoon image, according to DealBook.



This year will be the first time that Bothell, Wash.-based Brooks Sports is attending Berkshire’s annual meeting, and the special-edition shoe was made to honour the occasion The company has been a subsidiary of Berkshire since 2006.

A Brooks Sports spokesperson told Business Insider that the company has produced 4,000 shoes to sell at the annual meeting for $110 per pair. What doesn’t get sold will go on sale at partner stores near Omaha, and if there are any left over after that, they may be sold to the general public on the Brooks Sports website. Anyone dying for a pair, keep your fingers crossed.

Below is a photo of the shoe.The BRK ticker symbol is on the tongue of the shoe and the image of Buffett is also on the inside sole.

Photo: Courtesy of Brooks Sports

