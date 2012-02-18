Check Out These Old School Leather Football Helmets In colour

Photo: Past Time Sports via Pinterest

One of the hot topics in the NFL right now is concussions and helmet safety. In fact, the NFL ran a safety commercial during the Super Bowl, and even have a web page with a cool timeline dedicated to the evolution of safety.One of the biggest steps in the evolution of football equipment was the jump from leather to hard plastic helmets. Unfortunately for those of us that love the aesthetics of uniforms, the only time we ever see these helmets is in black and white photos.



Well, Past Times Sports, a company in Dallas, recreates these leather helmets in the colours used by schools at the time.

On the next few pages, we’ll take a look at some of these helmets. A couple of things to note: 1) in a few cases, just the style is representative of the school listed, and not necessarily the colours; and 2) the “winged” helmet that we all associate with the Michigan Wolverines was actually quite common in the first-half of last century…

