Check Out These Obscenely Expensive Bridgehampton Summer Rentals

For some, November evokes images of pumpkin pie and apple cider—but we like to think of it as the perfect time to begin researching summer rentals. We’ll be highlighting a few of the pricier options this week—starting in Southampton and making our way to Montauk by Friday. Today, we’re taking a look at what Bridgehampton, Sagaponack and Wainscott have to offer.

6. 112 Beach Lane, Wainscott

The Price: $395K (MD - LD)
The Skinny: The priciest rental property in the 11975 zipcode, this six-bedroom is just steps from the ocean. And in case swimming in the Atlantic isn't your thing it has--what else?--a heated gunite pool.

5. 43 Sandune Court , Sagaponack

The Price: $275K (MD - LD)
The Skinny: Curbed readers might recall this Myron Goldfinger-designed home from an episode of Selling New York. It's still for sale (now for $6.995M), but for those that want to try before they buy, it can be rented.

4. 487 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack

The Price: $295K (MD - LD)
The Skinny: This newly-constructed (of course) eight-bedroom seems to offer everything plus a heated garage. It features a 'finished basement with home theatre, gym & sauna, wine storage & tasting room, 4 fireplaces, walk-in closets with climate control, and 2 laundry facilities.'

3. 773 Ocean Avenue, Bridgehampton

The Price: $250K (MD - LD) or $300K (year round)
The Skinny: Located on the same street as house #1, this seven-bedroom offers the expected amenities--high-end kitchen, gunite pool, library--plus a putting green. Perfect for impressing business associates and channeling your inner Ty Webb.

2. 86 Dune Road, Bridgehampton

The Price: $350K (MD - LD)
The Skinny: What this home lacks in the looks department it more than makes up for with a killer location. The six-bedroom offers deeded ocean access, a private dock and unobstructed views of Mecox Bay.

1. 536 Ocean Avenue, Bridgehampton

The Price: $475K (MD - LD) or $550K (year round)
The Skinny: This recently-constructed, seven-bedroom in Bridgehampton offers the usual high-end amenities like a 'media room, gym, finished lower level, gunite pool and pool house.' It sits on 1.1 acres and borders a reserve in the heart of 'farm country' (which should probably be renamed 'ginormous house country').

