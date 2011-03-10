Apple Posts Big Beautiful Videos Of The iPad 2

Photo: Apple

In case the reviews haven’t helped you make up your mind yet, Apple has just posted 14 big beautiful videos of the iPad 2 in action.The Guided Tours take you through new features like FaceTime, Garage Band, and iMovie, plus all your old favourites like Mail and iTunes. There aren’t any real surprises if you’ve been following along since the announcement last week, but it’s a good tutorial so can look like you know what you’re talking about when you go into the Apple Store to buy one this weekend.



The device goes on sale on Friday.

We can’t embed these videos, so you’ll have to head over to Apple’s site to check them out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.