13 Things You Never Knew About Republican Star Marco Rubio

At age 41, Marco Rubio is already one of the most-watched Hispanic leaders in American politics. But the Florida Senator is still relatively unknown to most voters outside his home state, and his meteoric rise has puzzled many Beltway insiders, as they scramble to decide whether Rubio is a strong contender for Mitt Romney’s V.P. nod. Rubio’s new self-titled autobiography, An American Son, is an early attempt to clear up some of the mystery surrounding Rubio, unveiling personal details about the Florida Senator’s family history, his educational struggles, and his rapid rise through the Republican Party.



The highly-anticipated memoir finally hit the shelves this week, and it reveals some surprising — and occasionally juicy — details about Rubio, offering a rare glimpse into the life of the rising conservative star.

