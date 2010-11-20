Check Out These INSANE NFL Uniform Designs

Dashiell Bennett
nfl concept uniforms

This collection of crazy, science fiction-y NFL uniform designs has been zooming around the internet. Could this be the future of the NFL?

The uniforms were originally rumoured to be concept art for Nike’s new Pro Combat uniforms. The company is taking over the NFL’s exclusive apparel contract next season.

However, the company said when they signed the deal that they have no plans to change colours or style, but are merely hoping to update the fabric and tech of the jerseys. They have done more subtle redesigns for some college teams.

In truth, they were merely the musings of a bored design fan who created them unsolicited, and posted them to a message board, where they got passed around and eventually fooled a lot of people.

Some are awesome, some are awful, but they’re all arresting. Still, there’s no harm in dreaming right?

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts #2

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

Oakland Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Diego Chargers

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

St. Louis Rams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Redskins

