Disturbing Images Show The Dark Reality Of Mexico's Drug Violence

Gregory White
Mexico Gun Battle

The conflict raging between drug cartels south of the Texan border may be off the radar of many Americans, but it is front and centre in the security concerns of Texan authorities.

July 22, the Texas Rangers Border Security Operations centre (via Public Intelligence) published a report detailing a gun battle between drug cartels and, potentially, Mexican authorities. The report does not list the exact location of the gun battle, but the cartel is named after a region just miles from the Texas border.

We’ve included warnings as to the severity of the photos through the slide show, as the images included are of violence that resulted in death. They have been blacked out here, but include a click through to Public Intelligence for the full content, which is even more graphic.

First, here's where Nuevo Laredo is (only 2 hours and 34 minutes from San Antonio, according to Google Maps)

Here are the weapons the cartel is working with

And here are some more

And here's the damage the battle did to a truck

And a much larger bus

Warning: The following photos show blacked out images of individuals deceased

The following photos show blacked out images of individuals deceased as a result of combat.

And here are the victims

The injuries get much worse

For the full presentation, head over to Public Intelligence

