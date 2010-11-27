Check Out These Horrible "Grinch" Shoes That Kobe Bryant Will Wear On Christmas

Photo: MarqueeSole.com

These hideous basketball shoes are the “Christmas Edition” of the new Nike Zoom Kobe VI, the signature shoe of the Kobe Bryant.Bryant will reportedly wear the shoes during the L.A. Lakers’ Christmas Day game against the Miami Heat. The Christmas Day game is the traditionally the most-viewed regular season NBA game of the year.



The shoes (in other colours, hopefully) go on sale December 26, unless you trust this eBay buyer offering them for $189.99.

