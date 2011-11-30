These Solar-Powered Getaways Will Change The Way You Think About Vacations

Situated an hour's hike into the wilds of northern India, the Shakti 360° Leti eco resort looks a lot more modern than one might expect. The solar-powered compound also uses recycled grey water, composts to dispose of food waste, and only utilizes local produce in its kitchen. While the positive impact on the environment certainly appeals to potential visitors, we're pretty certain that it was the remoteness of this stacked-stone getaway, rather than a green building ethos, that drove those design decisions. That said, walls of glass and a minimalist aesthetic appeal to both the left and right brain. A three-night, four-day package, including guided trekking, costs a heady $1,916 per person.

Source: Curbed

