Check Out These Delicious Food Trucks Parking Down By Some Lucky Wall Street Banks

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider
With the World Financial centre undergoing renovations to some of its retail and dining areas, workers and nearby residents had fewer dining options.That is until the owner, Brookfield Office Properties, decided to bring in a brigade of food trucks to financial hub for the next year.
Dubbed “The Food Truck Court”, which is being done in conjunction with the NYC Food Truck Association, four different trucks will be featured each day on a rotating schedule.
Yesterday’s lineup featured Bongo Brothers, Frites ‘n’ Meats, Eddie’s Pizza and Cupcake Crew. Other vendors slated to park include Kimchi Taco Truck, Rickshaw Dumpling, Red Hook Lobster, Mexicue and Schnitzel & Things.
The food trucks can be found at North End Avenue and Vesey Street Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through 2013.
We went downtown yesterday to checkout the lunchtime action.
This part of the World Financial centre, which had a bunch of restaurants, is currently undergoing renovations.
That means firms such as Nomura, RBC Capital Markets and Merrill Lynch had fewer lunch spots on site until the food trucks showed up.
The Cupcake Crew rolled up to the World Financial centre with its confectionery treats. This food truck was particularly popular with women.
The menu looked awesome. They even had a New York Giants cupcake to commemorate the Super Bowl victory.
The Eddie's Pizza Truck also made an appearance for its first lunch at World Financial centre 4 building.
Frites 'n' Meats made an appearance. Fun Fact: in 2011, a Frites 'n' Meats truck experienced a propane tank explosion.
