Check Out These Delicious Food Trucks Parking Down By Some Lucky Wall Street Banks

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

With the World Financial centre undergoing renovations to some of its retail and dining areas, workers and nearby residents had fewer dining options.That is until the owner, Brookfield Office Properties, decided to bring in a brigade of food trucks to financial hub for the next year.



Dubbed “The Food Truck Court”, which is being done in conjunction with the NYC Food Truck Association, four different trucks will be featured each day on a rotating schedule.

Yesterday’s lineup featured Bongo Brothers, Frites ‘n’ Meats, Eddie’s Pizza and Cupcake Crew. Other vendors slated to park include Kimchi Taco Truck, Rickshaw Dumpling, Red Hook Lobster, Mexicue and Schnitzel & Things.

The food trucks can be found at North End Avenue and Vesey Street Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through 2013.

We went downtown yesterday to checkout the lunchtime action.

