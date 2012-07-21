Check Out These 'Dark Knight Rises' Colorado Memorial Images That Are Going Viral

Aly Weisman

Look on Facebook, Twitter or any other form of social media and you will most likely see the below images memorializing July 20, 2012—the day a Colorado gunman killed 12 people and wounded 71 others while on a shooting spree in a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Today, even Batman is in mourning.

Dark Knight Shooter

Photo: Facebook

Dark Knight Shooter

Photo: Facebook

