Check Out These 'Dark Knight Rises' Colorado Memorial Images That Are Going Viral

Look on Facebook, Twitter or any other form of social media and you will most likely see the below images memorializing July 20, 2012—the day a Colorado gunman killed 12 people and wounded 71 others while on a shooting spree in a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises.”



Today, even Batman is in mourning.

Photo: Facebook

Photo: Facebook

SEE ALSO: Violent “Gangster Squad” Trailer Pulled From “Dark Knight Rises” Screenings >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.