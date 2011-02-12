Check Out These Cool Interactive 3D Ads Coming To Your iPad

These cool-looking, interactive 3D ads come from a partnership between Cooliris, a Kleiner Perkins-backed startup which makes interesting ways to browse pictures and video, and InMobi, the world’s biggest independent mobile ad network. Bang & Olufsen is a launch partner.



This is good competition for Apple‘s immersive iAds, and also for Medialets, a New York-based mobile ad tech startup which makes some nice interactive ad formats as well.

Check it out:

(TheNextWeb)

