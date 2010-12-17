Check Out These Cool Designs For The New L.A. Football Stadium

HTNB Design

Photo: Curbed LA

Here is a look at the initial designs submitted to AEG for its downtown NFL stadium. These are the images of the three firms that were chosen today (a total of nine firms submitted plans.)The three firms that are finalists are: Gensler, HKS, HNTB.



Notably, HKS did the Cowboys Stadium.

There are about 40 people at the press conference–everyone seems curious and intrigued. Still, a veteran journalist just told us that given how many times a stadium, and bringing back football to LA, has been talked about in past years, this event “feels like groundhog day.” But maybe this will be the time a stadium actually happens?

UPDATE: AEG has launched a web site for this thing.

UPDATE 2: “These renderings will change,” says Timothy Romani, President and CEO of Icon, adding that these concepts were “developed in a vacuum.” The process was to “test creativity,” he says.

UPDATE 3: We’re going blind, Romani said the quote about the renderings; not AEG’s Ted Tanner.

This post originally appeared at Curbed LA and is republished with permission.

HTNB HKS HKS Gensler Gensler

