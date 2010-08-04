Check Out These Collector's Edition Analyst Reports Calling Lehman A Great Buy

One highlight from the 4,000-page Lehman Examiner’s Report is a collection of analyst reports calling Lehman Brothers a strong buy in April, March, June, and even September 2008.



Here’s a winner by Buckingham Research Group, via Economics of Contempt: “Risky assets will be meaningfully reduced… capital ratios remain solid… liquidity risk remains low… franchise erosion appears limited so far.”

Buckingham Research Group – Lehman Brothers: Rating Agency Risk Too High (Sept. 11, 2008)



