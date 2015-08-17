Check out these classic Ferraris that just sold for millions at auction in California

Monterey Car Week was in full swing this weekend in Northern California. The annual gathering of car nuts features events, debuts of new models, and of course auctions.

Bonhams concluded its Quail Lodge Auction on Friday, highlighted by a 1959 competition Ferrari 250, beautifully restored, that sold for $US8,525,000 (see above).

Have a look at that exquisite car, plus many of the other classics that compelled collectors to part with some big bucks. Ferraris dominate the collecting scene these days. And there was no shortage of them at Car Week.

We'll start with some very special. This 1959 Ferrari 250 GT Competizione Alloy Berlinetta sold for $8,525,000. It had a glorious racing heritage. Bonhams But let's not forget about more modern Ferraris. Here we have a 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, and it went for $2,365,000. Bonhams wrote: 'The last few years have seen the 288 GTO rightfully assume its status as a truly collectible icon, by merit of its modest production, iconic design and blistering performance.' According to the auction house, only 36 of these cars can be found in the US. Bonhams A similarly styled car to the 288, this 1987 328 GTS went for $82,500. That's a massive bargain, by the standards of collectible cars from the Prancing Stallion. Bonhams Back to the multi-million Ferraris! For $2,640,000, you could have taken home this 1971 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider. Bonhams But it wasn't the only Daytona up for sale. This 1971 hardtop brought the hammer down for a more modest $748,000. Bonhams This 1973 Ferrari Dino 246 GT tipped the scales at $407,000. The car was named for Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari's son as has a true cult following among the Ferraristas. Bonhams An incredible 1990 F40 was purchased for $1,237,500. This was the last Ferrari to be developed under the watchful gaze of Enzo Ferrari, who created it to celebrate Ferrari's 40th birthday. It's considered by many to be the greatest supercar of all time. Bonhams This 1979 308 GTB was from the last year that the epic sports cars were produced with carburetors. This one sold for $126,500, a bargain for such an iconic Ferrari -- with only 23,000 miles on the odometer! Bonhams Ferraris don't have to be red. This elegant, sporty silver 1968 365 GT 2+2 went for $258,500. Bonhams This 1971 365GTC/4 is painted 'Grigio Argento' -- grey silver. Completely restored, it went for $324,500. Bonhams A 1972 365 GTC/4 brought in $253,000. Bonhams And now some Ferraris that aren't red or silver. This 2005 575 Maranello Superamerica was barely driven -- just 13,000 miles. $357,500 was the hammer price. Bonhams/David Bush And this 1962 250 GTE 2+2 Series II went for $368,500. Bonhams/Drew Shipley Finally, let's consider history. Ferrari has come a long way. Just look at the subdued postware styling of this 212 Inter Cabriolet from 1951. This is what the earliest Ferraris looked like. A whopping $2,200,000 was the price. Bonhams

