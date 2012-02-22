Check Out These Bizarre Pictures Of Frankfurt Stock Exchange Celebrating The Carnival

Photo: AP

While Rio de Janeiro gets most of the attention for its carnival, the tradition has deep roots in Europe.In Germany in particular, the Carnival season begins in November before culminating in a series of parades and street parties in February — a million people were expected yesterday at the biggest party in Cologne, WSJ reports.



Like their Brazilian counterparts, the focus is on costumes, drinking, and parades — with an emphasis on political satire that’s uniquely German (for an example of that, check out this anti-euro bond float).

Today AP photographer Michael Probst and DAPD photographer Thomas Lohnes headed down to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to check out how staff are celebrating.

Disclaimer: It’s kinda weird.

