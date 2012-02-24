Check Out These Awesome Sculptures Made From Graphs Of The NYSE And Dow Jones

Photo: Luke Jerram

Art, as they say, imitates life.And life all around the world was rocked by the 2008 financial crisis. That’s why Luke Jerram, a celebrated UK artist well-known for his sculptures and public instillation’s, found a way to capture the way our world changed in his using his medium of expression.



In his own words (from his website):

Investigating the rotation of data, these sculptures were made using graphs of the New York Stock Exchange (Composite 2004-2012) and the Dow Jones (Industrial Average 1980-2012). The crash of 2009 is clearly visible. The artworks were made to contemplate the meaning of the current global financial crisis and to consider different ways of visualising data.

We put a few pictures of the sculptures together for you here, but you can see them live in New York City at the Heller Gallery from June 8th to July 17th.

