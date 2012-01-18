13 Modern Day Gadgets That'll Make You Feel Retro

Photo: Crosley
The current trend for gadgets and gadget accessories right now is that many of them have an old school, retro vibe.From boombox stereos to aviator style headphones, it’s clear that what’s old is what’s hot. But don’t worry, these gadgets and gadget accessories are only made to look old.
Each of the tools featured in this list come packed with modern features to enhance your favourite electronics.
This 80's retro cell phone case is not old, it's iconic. The brick phone we all used to wish that we had has been updated to fit your 21st century smartphone.
The phone case is compatible with your iPhone 3Gs and your iPhone 4 and comes in both black and white. You can purchase the phone from cellular factory for $13.99.
The skullcandy RocNation aviator headphones offer retro style and a unique look in a saturated over ear headphone market.
The headphones come in white, black and brown and can be purchased from skullcandy for $149.99.
The iP4 classic boombox stereo may look retro, but it's packed with modern features.
Built to give your iPhone and iPod some power, the iP4 comes with a docking system that is compatible with any generation iPod or iPhone, FM Radio, an Aux-in jack, backlit buttons, and a magnetic remote control. Sound is produced through a class 'D' amplifier, 4' carbon composite woofers, and 1' dome tweeters.
You can purchase the iP4 for $199.99 from iHome.
These super Mario bros. inspired controller grips turn your wii console remote controller into a more recognisable gaming controller. They are perfect for video game titles that require horizontal style controllers. The case does not block any of the buttons on your wii remote and they come in a set of 4.
You can purchase the Wii remote on ebay for $10.00.
If the Looney Tunes Tazmanian devil doesn't take you back then maybe the Polaroid camera does.
Either way, Hong Kong based company Impossible has made it their business to restore polaroid cameras and the result is the renewal of the classic instant camera.
The camera uses 600 FILM and can be purchased from the-impossible-project for $159.99. Quantities while supplies last.
With this handset you no longer have to worry about dropping your tiny, slippery smartphone while multitasking. Long conversations at home or in the office can also become more comfortable thanks to the device.
The Native Union Pop Phone comes in a range of colours, including a limited edition silver and gold. The handset is compatible with all devices including not only your smartphone, but also your laptop and tablet.
You can purchase the phone at Native Union starting at $29.90.
This vinyl turntable from Crosley Radio is packed with modern features and function.
'Designed to look like a suitcase from travel's glamour days,' Crosley's Echo CR6003A includes an AM/FM radio, stereo speakers, and an iPod dock. A USB/SD encoding and card reader and a windows and mac compatible USB port allow you to easily convert your vinyl to digital files.
The vinyl player will be available for purchase later this year from Crosley Radio and it will retail for $179.95.
Pay homage to the cassette tape with this iPod cassette case.
The case is compatible with the iPod Touch 4 and comes in black, white, brown, blue and pink. You can purchase the case for $3.19 from MiniInTheBox.
Get the old school gaming feel and increase your gameplay accuracy on your touchscreen tablet with the JOYSTICK-IT tablet arcade stick.
No wireless batteries or wires necessary, the joystick attaches to your tablet and works with thousands of different game apps.
You can purchase the JOYSTICK-IT from ThinkGeek for $8.99 for one joystick or $15.99 for two.
This gadget doesn't hook up with any modern device but it's so awesome, we had to include it in the list anyway.
This Crosley pay phone has all the charm a vintage inspired pay phone should have including a functional coin slot. The rotary dial has push button technology and the earpiece has volume control.
You can purchase the Crosley pay phone for $90.00 from Urban Outfitters.
This old school wood dock allows your iPod Touch and 3G, 3GS, and 4th generation iPhone to display on your nightstand. The flip clock app gives you the retro time interface to complete the look.
You can buy it from Velocity for $40.00.
Get the most out of your iPad and relive the good ol' days with this iPad arcade. The device lets you slide the iPad into the cradle and it connects to iCADE controls via Bluetooth. There are over 100 classic Atari games that are compatible with the iCADE. You can purchase it from ThinkGeek for $99.99.
