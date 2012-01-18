13 Modern Day Gadgets That'll Make You Feel Retro

Photo: Crosley

The current trend for gadgets and gadget accessories right now is that many of them have an old school, retro vibe.From boombox stereos to aviator style headphones, it’s clear that what’s old is what’s hot. But don’t worry, these gadgets and gadget accessories are only made to look old.



Each of the tools featured in this list come packed with modern features to enhance your favourite electronics.

