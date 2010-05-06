Check Out These Amazing Videos Google Made To Market The Chrome Browser

Google just put out an update of its Chrome browser.



The company says the new “release incorporates one of Chrome’s most significant speed and performance increases to date.”

To drive the point home, Google commissioned the below videos which show how fast pages load. Google’s point of comparison for speed in these videos is somewhat unusual.

You can see the pages load faster than lightning, sound, or a potato gun.





And here’s a “making-of” type video:



