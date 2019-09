Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr

China’s megacities stand among the largest, fastest-growing, most-modern cities of all time.To capture how amazing they really are, photographer Trey Ratcliff uses an HDR camera and photo-editing software.



We’ve posted his photos of Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing, via flickr and his blog Stuck In Customs.

