HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: It's Time To Reserve Your Hampton's Rental

Got $900,000 to spare and no summer plans? Rent one of these stunning beachfront mansions in the Hampton’s and you can be relaxing with a mimosa by Memorial Day. Just don’t try to negotiate the price down too much.”Last year, everything was down and everyone was down, and people were making ridiculously [low] offers,” said Hampton’s broker Jane Gill according to the Realdeal.com, “This year, most of my customers are already circling around the properties that they’re considering — in February. That’s a good sign.”



With many of New York City’s wealthiest getting tired of their cash flow hibernation, looks like all will be close to normal this summer on the East Coast’s sunny money playground.

“What are they going to do, go to the Jersey Shore? Not this crowd,” said Enzo Morabito, executive vice president of Prudential Douglas Elliman, according to the New York Post.

Check out the stunners still up for grabs >

