HOUSE PORN OF THE DAY: It's Time To Reserve Your Hampton's Rental

It's Time To Reserve Your Hampton's Rental

Antonina Jedrzejczak
estate, hamptons, aerial shot, aerial aesthetics,

Photo: Courtesy of AerialAesthetics.com

Got $900,000 to spare and no summer plans? Rent one of these stunning beachfront mansions in the Hampton’s and you can be relaxing with a mimosa by Memorial Day. Just don’t try to negotiate the price down too much.”Last year, everything was down and everyone was down, and people were making ridiculously [low] offers,” said Hampton’s broker Jane Gill according to the Realdeal.com, “This year, most of my customers are already circling around the properties that they’re considering — in February. That’s a good sign.”

With many of New York City’s wealthiest getting tired of their cash flow hibernation, looks like all will be close to normal this summer on the East Coast’s sunny money playground.

“What are they going to do, go to the Jersey Shore? Not this crowd,” said Enzo Morabito, executive vice president of Prudential Douglas Elliman, according to the New York Post.

House # 1: This amazing Sagaponack oceanfront rental costs $900,000 for the summer

$900,000 gets you the keys to this spectacular Sagaponack, NY mansion from Memorial Day to labour Day.

Source: AerialAesthetics.com

Look at this sweet bedroom

A pastel bedroom complete with four-poster luxury.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Country ease

Just the second of seven bedrooms.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Just bring your suit

A pool view with the ocean just steps away.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The perfect green

Spacious balconies along the back of the house.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

A formal living room

No walls allowed in a living room fit for royalty.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Sweet dreams

Soft Rococo-style curves and colouring complement the modern bed and detailed floor design.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

A room with a view

A light-filled sun room for mid-day champagne and evening card games.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The perfect bathroom

A view of the grounds from the tub. Would you have it any other way?

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Columns and light

A skylight above adds even more light to this expansive space.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

House # 2: Summertime living

A view of the heated infinity pool from a seven bedroom, eight bathroom property overlooking Peconic Bay. Yours for a Memorial Day to labour Day fee of $350,000.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Futuristic

A stunning glass staircase sweeps over the natural stone floors.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Pool, anyone?

Entertainment close at hand even on rainy days.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Red, White, and Blue

A fireplace and seating for eight.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Pine ambitions

A statement wall for a statement bedroom.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

House # 3: Picture Perfect

A luxurious 7000 square foot Southampton retreat complete with bay windows and a covered porch for a summer rate of $295,000.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

A private oasis

A view of the heated pool and pool house, with the private tennis court just out of sight.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Nice fireplace

A master suite complete with a sitting area, vaulted ceilings, and stone fireplace.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

More white and more views.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

What's upstairs?

Country style decor with striped yellow wallpaper and an open floor plan to match.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

An awesome dining room

A statement-making formal dining room.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

