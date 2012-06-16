Check Out These 22 Gorgeous Hacker Workspaces

Photo: Coderwall

There’s another new favourite site among the hacker community of Silicon Valley and around the world.It’s a site called Coderwall, which came out of Y Combinator’s most recent Winter 2012 startup class.



On the site, hackers around the world leave “pro tips” that help out other programmers during their coding process. They increase their “geek cred” — and, as the site intends, their visibility to tech companies that might be hiring.

This time, though, programmers posted photos of their workspaces.

We reached out to Coderwall to see if we could show a few of them, which we’ve assembled for you. They range from cluttered to zen and minimalist — but they are all pretty excellent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.