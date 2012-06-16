Check Out These 22 Gorgeous Hacker Workspaces

Photo: Coderwall
There’s another new favourite site among the hacker community of Silicon Valley and around the world.It’s a site called Coderwall, which came out of Y Combinator’s most recent Winter 2012 startup class.
On the site, hackers around the world leave “pro tips” that help out other programmers during their coding process. They increase their “geek cred” — and, as the site intends, their visibility to tech companies that might be hiring.
This time, though, programmers posted photos of their workspaces.
We reached out to Coderwall to see if we could show a few of them, which we’ve assembled for you. They range from cluttered to zen and minimalist — but they are all pretty excellent.
This big setup is actually a standing desk. The streamers are a tradition of decorating desks for coworkers birthdays, this hacker says.
Here's another big minimalist setup, again without much of a description. The lighting must be great for focusing.
The screen on the left is used for coding, while the right 27-inch iMac is used for design. Also featured: a block of wood.
Sometimes, though, all you need is a lap and a MacBook Pro. This guy fell off his bike, and has been recovering with a lap setup.
This hacker is a big fan of the full screen apps on Lion. He swapped out his 24-inch iMac for an 11-inch MacBook pro, and does a lot of work on an iPad with a keyboard. There's also a puzzle under the lamp.
Sometimes it's function over form. Still, if you can keep track of it, a desk like this can work pretty well.
... which includes a chalkboard, a standing desk, and a nice modern touch with organizational cubes. Slick!
A lot of these hacker spaces have a big minimalist vibe to them. This one is just an 11-inch MacBook Air attached to a 27-inch Thunderbolt Display.
