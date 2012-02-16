Check Out These 19 Stars Who Began Their Careers As Extras

This post originally appeared at Mental_Floss.



Although it isn’t a written rule, an “extra”—a background player in a movie or TV show—usually has no spoken lines. If a line, or a few lines, are spoken, the person is often referred to as a “bit player” instead of an extra. (If a major star or a “known” actor is an extra in a movie, their non-speaking appearance is called a “cameo.”)

The famous people listed below all made one or more appearances as movie extras before they went on to bigger and better things.

More from mental_floss…

22 Fictional Characters Whose Names You Don’t Know

From Text Neck to Hogwarts Headache: 6 Thoroughly Modern Injuries

5 Crazy Ways People Amused Themselves Before Television

The Easter Island “Heads” Have Bodies

19 Outstanding Words You Should Be Working Into Conversation

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.