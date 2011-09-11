BANNED IN THE EU: 11 Banned European Advertisements

Historically home to some of the world’s boldest and most ground-breaking artistic creations, it’s no wonder that Europe’s artistic flair has been carried over into its commercials.



That’s not to say that being bold is always a good thing as we demonstrate with our collection of ads here.

A motley group of companies here who have pushed the (extended) boundaries of the continent too far, we’ve compiled a list of commercials that were deemed unfit for European TV.

Keep an eye out for the repeat offenders, and be warned, some of these are NSFW.

Durex (UK, 2005) Condom manufacturer, Durex literally unleashed an army of sperm on British audiences. A young Dominic Cooper starred in this ad that was briefly aired and then banned in 2005. Zazoo (Belgium, 2006) Belgian condom company, Zazoo, released this commercial in Dutch and French before adding English subtitles to appeal to a wider audience in 2006. The commercial has had almost 26 million views on YouTube. That's more than double the population of Belgium. Dacia (UK, 2011) Romanian car manufacturer, Dacia combined foul language, incest and disrespecting Romanian gypsies to produce this strange, over-long commercial which was banned in January 2011 despite the fact the product, the Dacia Duster isn't due to be released in the UK until 2012. Volkswagen (UK, 2006) Volkswagen clearly thought that when a little girl said the word 'bollocks' (which generally means testicles) it wasn't at all naughty. Others disagreed and this commercial was banned in Britain in 2006. Hyundai (France, 2007) You don't need to understand French to understand this commercial which was banned in 2007. IKEA (Sweden, 2009) This IKEA ad was banned in Sweden in 2009. The slogan at the end means 'A better divorce for everyone.' MySupermarket.co.uk (UK, 2009) This British online shopping service decided to draw attention to themselves via some horseplay in the kitchen in 2009. That never goes well. Trust me. I've seen 'Fatal Attraction.' IKEA (Sweden, 2006) Another appearance for the Swedish furniture manufacturer from 2006. Humo/Durex (Belgium, 2007) Belgian magazine Humo produced this commercial to advertize it was giving away free condoms in 2007. John Smith's (UK, 2010) British comedian, Peter Kay, did a series of commercials for beer manufacturers John Smith's between 2005 and 2010. This offering was deemed to be a step over the line... Soesman Language Institute (Netherlands, 2001) WARNING: Very NSFW (if you have the sound on) Want More? The 24 Coolest, Most Cleverly Placed Ads Ever >

