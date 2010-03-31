Running your startup, don’t waste time on tasks that apps can help you do — especially if those apps are free or cheap.
Thankfully, there’s a post on the Flexvite blog that put together a list of 12 cheap or free web tools that help you with that.
12 Free Or Cheap Web Apps Your Startup Needs Now →
When you're brainstorming, it's often overlooked that you need to store and organise your ideas using things such as mind maps. Mindmeister.com lets you do that with others and share them.
Nxdom.com searches recently expired domain names for those that start or end with the names you want. More useful than standard whois searches.
Also helping you find a name that's unique and useful, Ud.com checks both domain names and social networks to see if your ideas are already taken.
Balsamiq is a very popular app for making mockups of various apps, and rightfully so. It's fun and easy to use, and saves a lot of time.
Vyew.com is a free collaboration, conferencing and sharing app, that lets you work together remotely, create screenshots together, and is also a great way to get feedback from your users.
There are plenty of great web-based project management apps out there. Pivotal Tracker is based around prioritizing between tasks with a drag-and-drop interface. And oh, unlike a lot of project management apps, it's free.
UserTesting.com pays users to interact with your app, and records how they interact with it as well as their feedback and user summaries. It's very useful and pretty cheap.
Litmus is an app that lets you test the way your app looks in a bunch of browsers, and also lets you test what your emails look like. Unlike a lot of apps that have this functionality, it's 100% browser based.
Apparently, MadMini is 'simple and beautiful email marketing.' Email is a very powerful channel and is often overlooked in this era of SEO and social media. MadMini helps you build your email list and market to it.
We've also heard a bunch of great things about MailChimp, which we would personally recommend.
Flexvite recommends Google's App Engine, its cloud hosting service, because it's free until your app gets traction. Amazon Web Services seems to be the choice of most startups though.
Customer surveys, either before or after your app is live, are very important. Survey.io lets you make these easily. Another popular alternative is Wufoo.
We love this one. Asking 500 random people about your app (or logo, or whatever) might sound like a waste of time but we think it should yield interesting results, at least. Ask500People.com does this quickly and easily.
