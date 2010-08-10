Check Out These 10 Super-Successful CEOs' First Jobs

Photo: Flickr via bigburpsx3

At some point in their lives, every young adult realises that they no longer want to ask for mum and Dad’s permission to purchase their latest “need,” like that new outfit, or the latest awesome video game. Or just lunch.So they go out and get a job of their very own.



One day, those same young adults will look back and consider that first job more than just an insignificant side step taken to collect a few extra dollars — it could have been the beginning of a gradual ascent toward the C-Suite.

From flipping burgers, to teaching in public schools, to working in the rice fields of China, some of the world’s most powerful CEOs started out their careers in humble places.

Some of them took their first job simply to earn some money, but many learned lessons critical to their future success. A few even found love in labour and launched successful careers from all the way down the food chain.

So put down that get-rich-quick scheme, stop throwing away money looking to invest in the next MSFT circa 1982, don’t keep wasting your time patenting your latest idea, and instead, take a look at how these CEOs got started on the path towards riches. As you’ll see, there’s really no substitute for hard work.

