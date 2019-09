An Armenian factory just produced the Guinness-certified largest chocolate bar ever. The 10-ton bar was made from five tons of dark chocolate, with beans imported from Ghana.



Grand Candy plans to break up the bar and give it away on October 17 (unless chocolate mogul Anthony Ward makes an offer).



