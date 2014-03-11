Check Out The World's First Travelling Bitcoin ATM

There are at least four Bitcoin ATMs in operation at SXSW this year — one at a bar, one at a coffee shop, one at a gun certification school, and a final one that will be pretty much everywhere else as it rolls around on wheels:

Meet the Robocoin Rover, pictured in its trailer above. The trailer houses a Robocoin ATM that will enable SXSW-goers to turn cash into Bitcoin and vice-versa. (While Robocoin manufactures the devices, they are independently owned and operated. This particular one is managed by Coinvault ATM.)

Here’s a closer look at the interface of the ATM.

The ATM makes use of identity-based security measures, scanning your ID and even making a map of the veins in your palm.

If you’re selling Bitcoin, you’ll get cash right on the spot.

To get a closer look at how a Bitcoin ATM transaction goes, check out this video.

