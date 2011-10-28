PHOTOS: Inside And Outside An Urban Castle In Pasadena

Photo: Houzz

Van-Martin Rowe added his own unique contribution to the rich architectural heritage of Pasadena, California, when he designed and built an “urban castle” for himself and his husband, Barry Storch. The landscape and interior designer took a nondescript two-bedroom, one-bath home and transformed it into a one-of-a-kind residence with details from the Mediterranean, Europe, Asia and Morocco.

Inspired by the sequoia that has stood on the property for more than a century, Rowe envisioned a house with an indoor-outdoor sensibility and a vertical emphasis, which more than doubled the existing structure’s square footage. Fourteen-foot ceilings give volume to the spaces, without sacrificing livability or comfort. “I tried to keep it so that it lived like a bigger house,” he says.More from Houzz:



