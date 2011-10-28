PHOTOS: Inside And Outside An Urban Castle In Pasadena

Photo: Houzz
Van-Martin Rowe added his own unique contribution to the rich architectural heritage of Pasadena, California, when he designed and built an “urban castle” for himself and his husband, Barry Storch. The landscape and interior designer took a nondescript two-bedroom, one-bath home and transformed it into a one-of-a-kind residence with details from the Mediterranean, Europe, Asia and Morocco.
Inspired by the sequoia that has stood on the property for more than a century, Rowe envisioned a house with an indoor-outdoor sensibility and a vertical emphasis, which more than doubled the existing structure’s square footage. Fourteen-foot ceilings give volume to the spaces, without sacrificing livability or comfort. “I tried to keep it so that it lived like a bigger house,” he says.More from Houzz:
Rowe chose warm-toned gravel for the entrance courtyard, while faux windows and doors give the space the feeling of a room.
Rowe finished the ceiling — inset here with skylights — in blue plaster to evoke those done in Roman times.
Flanked by cast-stone columns, the loggia remains open to the outdoors but is protected at the same time.
The furniture on the loggia can easily be removed to accommodate large dinner parties or to create an impromptu dance floor for parties.
