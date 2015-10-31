Check out the Tokyo Motor Show's crazy, wacky, awesome cars

For decades, the Tokyo Motor Show was the premier show in Asia.

But with the rise of China as one of the world’s largest auto markets, focus has been shifting towards shows in the Middle Kingdom. In reaction to this shift, Tokyo has turned itself into a techno-centric show with a focus of the future mobility.

In addition, the Tokyo Motor Show shows off the latest offerings from Japan’s numerous manufacturers and their pint-sized “kei” cars offerings, which are indigenous to the country.

The 2015 Tokyo Motor Show runs until November 8.

The sleek concept represents Mazda's revival of its iconic RX rotary engined sports car. Mazda hasn't produced a rotary powered sports car since the cancellation of the RX8 in 2011. Newspress Although Nissan's Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo debuted last year, the concept still looks stunning in its matte red paint job. Newspress The 2020 Concept is believed to hint at the styling of the next generation Nissan GTR. Look! It's even got the GTR's signature quad round tail lights. Newspress Speaking of GTRs ... Nissan showed off a Skyline consumers can buy. In Japan, it's called the Nissan Skyline GT350. Here in the US, it's called the Infiniti Q50S. Newspress Famed motorcycle maker Yamaha, brought along its two-door sports car concept. Newspress The sleek sports car's development was aided by McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray. Newspress Also at the show, is the Kode9 sports car designed by the man behind the Enzo Ferrari hypercar -- Ken Okuyama. Newspress In addition to the production Kode9 coupe, the Kode9 Spyder prototype also made an appearance at the show. Yes, that's Gulf livery. Newspress Honda's tiny S660 sports car has drawn rave reviews. Newspress Toyota debuted their own mini sports car at the show, S-FR. Newspress From here, the show takes a wacky turn with cars such as the Toyota Kikai. Newspress The Kikai is designed to show off the inner mechanical workings of a car. Newspress The Nissan Teatro For Dayz may look somewhat like a conventional car. It isn't. Newspress The Teatro is really more of a mobility tablet, designed to give its occupants a better social media experience than exhilarating drive. Newspress The Daihatsu Noriori takes the iconic Japanese driving 'box' to a whole new level. So much so that it looks more like a road going tram. Newspress It's even equipped with slide clamshell doors and a roll-on-roll-off ramp. Newspress Daihatsu also showed off the Tempo concept which is a futuristic mini food truck. Here's it's in coffeeshop configuration. Newspress The Honda Wander Stand may look like a futuristic golf cart, but it is actually an autonomous mobility pod. Newspress Nissan also debuted an autonomous car. Newspress The stylish IDS Concept is all electric and its styling could translate to the next generation LEAF. Newspress The Suzuki Air Triser looks pretty darn cool. It's a Japanese take on the old VW Microbus. Newspress On the other hand, the Suzuki Mighty Deck has a bit of an odd duck. The Mighty Deck is designed to maximise the utility of a small package. As a result, it has a weird name and an equally odd look. Newspress In the area of advanced propulsion, Toyota rolled out its FCV Plus concept. Its on board hydrogen fuel cell powerplant can also double as a generator for your home. Newspress Honda answered Toyota with its new and much more conventional FCX Clarity hydrogen-powered concept. Newspress The Toyota C-HR concept crossover made its domestic debut after being unveiled in Frankfurt earlier this year. Newspress The Toyota C-HR gives show-goers a glimpse of the design direction the company's future crossovers make take. Newspress The next generation Toyota Prius was present as well. Newspress Mitsubishi showed off its Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid electric off-roader. Newspress Mitsubishi also debuted it eX Concept at the show. Newspress The sleek crossover shows off Mitsubishi's all-wheel-drive electric propulsion system and semi-autonomous drive technology. Newspress Nissan's Gripz Concept crossover made its domestic debut in Tokyo. Newspress The futuristic concept -- debuted earlier this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show -- may become the next generation Z sports car. Newspress Lexus debuted its LF FC Concept at the show. Newspress The sleek Lexus concept features the most successful execution yet of the company's controversial 'spindle grille.' Newspress The LF FC is gives us a glimpse of the company's future flagship sedan. Newspress Porsche introduced the hot new Macan GTS crossover at the Tokyo Show. Newspress Porsche also introduced the newly turbocharged 911 Carrera 4S. Newspress England's Radical showed off its RXC Turbo complete with turbocharged Ford Ecoboost V6 engine. It's a true road-going race car. Newspress Oh, and there's a Hino Dakar Rally truck. That's right. This is an off-road racing truck! Newspress

