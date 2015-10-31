Check out the Tokyo Motor Show's crazy, wacky, awesome cars

Benjamin Zhang
Newspress

For decades, the Tokyo Motor Show was the premier show in Asia.

But with the rise of China as one of the world’s largest auto markets, focus has been shifting towards shows in the Middle Kingdom. In reaction to this shift, Tokyo has turned itself into a techno-centric show with a focus of the future mobility.

In addition, the Tokyo Motor Show shows off the latest offerings from Japan’s numerous manufacturers and their pint-sized “kei” cars offerings, which are indigenous to the country.

The 2015 Tokyo Motor Show runs until November 8.

The sleek concept represents Mazda's revival of its iconic RX rotary engined sports car. Mazda hasn't produced a rotary powered sports car since the cancellation of the RX8 in 2011.

Newspress

Although Nissan's Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo debuted last year, the concept still looks stunning in its matte red paint job.

Newspress

The 2020 Concept is believed to hint at the styling of the next generation Nissan GTR. Look! It's even got the GTR's signature quad round tail lights.

Newspress

Speaking of GTRs ... Nissan showed off a Skyline consumers can buy. In Japan, it's called the Nissan Skyline GT350. Here in the US, it's called the Infiniti Q50S.

Newspress

Famed motorcycle maker Yamaha, brought along its two-door sports car concept.

Newspress

The sleek sports car's development was aided by McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray.

Newspress

Also at the show, is the Kode9 sports car designed by the man behind the Enzo Ferrari hypercar -- Ken Okuyama.

Newspress

In addition to the production Kode9 coupe, the Kode9 Spyder prototype also made an appearance at the show. Yes, that's Gulf livery.

Newspress

Honda's tiny S660 sports car has drawn rave reviews.

Newspress

Toyota debuted their own mini sports car at the show, S-FR.

Newspress

From here, the show takes a wacky turn with cars such as the Toyota Kikai.

Newspress

The Kikai is designed to show off the inner mechanical workings of a car.

Newspress

The Nissan Teatro For Dayz may look somewhat like a conventional car. It isn't.

Newspress

The Teatro is really more of a mobility tablet, designed to give its occupants a better social media experience than exhilarating drive.

Newspress

The Daihatsu Noriori takes the iconic Japanese driving 'box' to a whole new level. So much so that it looks more like a road going tram.

Newspress

It's even equipped with slide clamshell doors and a roll-on-roll-off ramp.

Newspress

Daihatsu also showed off the Tempo concept which is a futuristic mini food truck. Here's it's in coffeeshop configuration.

Newspress

The Honda Wander Stand may look like a futuristic golf cart, but it is actually an autonomous mobility pod.

Newspress

Nissan also debuted an autonomous car.

Newspress

The stylish IDS Concept is all electric and its styling could translate to the next generation LEAF.

Newspress

The Suzuki Air Triser looks pretty darn cool. It's a Japanese take on the old VW Microbus.

Newspress

On the other hand, the Suzuki Mighty Deck has a bit of an odd duck. The Mighty Deck is designed to maximise the utility of a small package. As a result, it has a weird name and an equally odd look.

Newspress

In the area of advanced propulsion, Toyota rolled out its FCV Plus concept. Its on board hydrogen fuel cell powerplant can also double as a generator for your home.

Newspress

Honda answered Toyota with its new and much more conventional FCX Clarity hydrogen-powered concept.

Newspress

The Toyota C-HR concept crossover made its domestic debut after being unveiled in Frankfurt earlier this year.

Newspress

The Toyota C-HR gives show-goers a glimpse of the design direction the company's future crossovers make take.

Newspress

The next generation Toyota Prius was present as well.

Newspress

Mitsubishi showed off its Outlander PHEV plug-in hybrid electric off-roader.

Newspress

Mitsubishi also debuted it eX Concept at the show.

Newspress

The sleek crossover shows off Mitsubishi's all-wheel-drive electric propulsion system and semi-autonomous drive technology.

Newspress

Nissan's Gripz Concept crossover made its domestic debut in Tokyo.

Newspress

The futuristic concept -- debuted earlier this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show -- may become the next generation Z sports car.

Newspress

Lexus debuted its LF FC Concept at the show.

Newspress

The sleek Lexus concept features the most successful execution yet of the company's controversial 'spindle grille.'

Newspress

The LF FC is gives us a glimpse of the company's future flagship sedan.

Newspress

Porsche introduced the hot new Macan GTS crossover at the Tokyo Show.

Newspress

Porsche also introduced the newly turbocharged 911 Carrera 4S.

Newspress

England's Radical showed off its RXC Turbo complete with turbocharged Ford Ecoboost V6 engine. It's a true road-going race car.

Newspress

Oh, and there's a Hino Dakar Rally truck. That's right. This is an off-road racing truck!

Newspress

