Check out the Tokyo Motor Show's crazy, wacky, awesome cars

For decades, the Tokyo Motor Show was the premier show in Asia.
But with the rise of China as one of the world’s largest auto markets, focus has been shifting towards shows in the Middle Kingdom. In reaction to this shift, Tokyo has turned itself into a techno-centric show with a focus of the future mobility.
In addition, the Tokyo Motor Show shows off the latest offerings from Japan’s numerous manufacturers and their pint-sized “kei” cars offerings, which are indigenous to the country.
The 2015 Tokyo Motor Show runs until November 8.
The sleek concept represents Mazda's revival of its iconic RX rotary engined sports car. Mazda hasn't produced a rotary powered sports car since the cancellation of the RX8 in 2011.
Newspress
Although Nissan's Concept 2020 Vision Gran Turismo debuted last year, the concept still looks stunning in its matte red paint job.
Newspress
The 2020 Concept is believed to hint at the styling of the next generation Nissan GTR. Look! It's even got the GTR's signature quad round tail lights.
Newspress
Speaking of GTRs ... Nissan showed off a Skyline consumers can buy. In Japan, it's called the Nissan Skyline GT350. Here in the US, it's called the Infiniti Q50S.
Newspress
Also at the show, is the Kode9 sports car designed by the man behind the Enzo Ferrari hypercar -- Ken Okuyama.
Newspress
In addition to the production Kode9 coupe, the Kode9 Spyder prototype also made an appearance at the show. Yes, that's Gulf livery.
Newspress
The Teatro is really more of a mobility tablet, designed to give its occupants a better social media experience than exhilarating drive.
Newspress
The Daihatsu Noriori takes the iconic Japanese driving 'box' to a whole new level. So much so that it looks more like a road going tram.
Newspress
Daihatsu also showed off the Tempo concept which is a futuristic mini food truck. Here's it's in coffeeshop configuration.
Newspress
The Honda Wander Stand may look like a futuristic golf cart, but it is actually an autonomous mobility pod.
Newspress
The stylish IDS Concept is all electric and its styling could translate to the next generation LEAF.
Newspress
Newspress
On the other hand, the Suzuki Mighty Deck has a bit of an odd duck. The Mighty Deck is designed to maximise the utility of a small package. As a result, it has a weird name and an equally odd look.
Newspress
In the area of advanced propulsion, Toyota rolled out its FCV Plus concept. Its on board hydrogen fuel cell powerplant can also double as a generator for your home.
Newspress
Newspress
The Toyota C-HR concept crossover made its domestic debut after being unveiled in Frankfurt earlier this year.
Newspress
The Toyota C-HR gives show-goers a glimpse of the design direction the company's future crossovers make take.
Newspress
The sleek crossover shows off Mitsubishi's all-wheel-drive electric propulsion system and semi-autonomous drive technology.
Newspress
The futuristic concept -- debuted earlier this year at the Frankfurt Motor Show -- may become the next generation Z sports car.
Newspress
The sleek Lexus concept features the most successful execution yet of the company's controversial 'spindle grille.'
Newspress
England's Radical showed off its RXC Turbo complete with turbocharged Ford Ecoboost V6 engine. It's a true road-going race car.
Newspress
