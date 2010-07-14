Check Out The Dozens Of Magazines That Are Coming Back To Life

The magazine industry got some promising news Monday when the Publishers Information Bureau  released its 2Q 2010 ad report, which shows that magazine ad pages and ad revenues are both up for the first time in nine quarters.

Overall ad pages were up .8%  from the second quarter of 2009. Sounds like a minuscule improvement, but don’t scoff: ad pages last showed improvement two and a half years ago in the fourth quarter of 2007, not long before the economy tanked and the media industry found itself in a full-on advertising market crisis.

When we checked in on the Q1 2010 numbers a few months ago, 86 different titles had sold more ad pages than they did a year earlier. In Q2, a total of 130 magazines sold more ad pages, compared to just 15 during the same period last year.

And this time around, many of the most popular and well-respected titles are on that list. (On a side note, can you guess which magazine’s ad pages improved the most, by a whopping 263.7%?)

GQ: +21.5%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 230.63

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 280.19

Rolling Stone: +12.6%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 234.43

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 263.90

Playboy: +53.7%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 70.48

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 108.35

ESPN The Magazine: +42.9%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 260.45

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 372.21

The Atlantic: +35%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 105.61

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 142.62

Fast Company: +31.4%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 102.25

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 134.39

Bloomberg Businessweek: +10%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 331.70

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 365.01

Time: +3.5%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 327.30

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 338.69

Newsweek: +2.9%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 226.60

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 233.15

The New Yorker: +5.4%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 262.11

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 276.27

New York Magazine: +4.3%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 644.84

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 672.43

Vanity Fair: +30.3%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 238.98

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 311.44

Time Out New York: +25.5%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 489.66

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 614.37

Esquire: +25.5%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 167.19

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 209.74

Marie Claire: +24.3%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 264.29

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 328.46

Cosmopolitan: +22.1%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 339.08

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 413.95

Vogue: +20.1%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 353.61

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 424.72

Entertainment Weekly: +18.5%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 236.71

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 280.47

People: +16.6%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 818.90

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 955.21

Wired: +26.2%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 158.53

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 200.13

National Geographic: +10.9%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 83.87

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 93.00

Brides: +128.9%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 261.35

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 598.23

Food Network Magazine: +263.7%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 63.72

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 231.73

And now a few mags that have some catching up to do, starting with: Spin: -15.2%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 131.39

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 111.46

Details: -4.8%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 184.36

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 175.58

Sports Illustrated: -2.0%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 382.71

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 375.03

Forbes: -6.7%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 482.73

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 450.52

Fortune: -4.1%

Q2 2009 Ad Pages:

  • 385.79

Q2 2010 Ad Pages:

  • 369.83

