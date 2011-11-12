Check Out The Sweet Camofluage Gear North Carolina And Michigan State Will Wear In 'The Carrier Classic'

Slam Online



North Carolina and Michigan State will open up their 2011-12 college basketball seasons tonight aboard the USS Carl Vinson.It’s not everyday a basketball court is bordered on all sides by the Pacific Ocean. So Nike and Jordan Brand, the outfitters of each team, went all out for the event. And paid homage to our armed forces.

Both sides will dress in camofluage-print HyperElite jerseys, the lightest jerseys Nike has ever created. They’re environmentally-conscious, too. The jerseys are actually made from recycled plastic bottles.

You’ll also notice the Spartans and Tar Heels discarded player names on the back, replacing them with “U.S.A.” instead.

It doesn’t stop there. They’ll even rock unique sneakers.

