A Citigroup Trader Took These Pictures Of New York Prostitutes

Photo: Chris Arnade on flickr

Wall Street is talking about a New York Times blog piece today featuring a Citigroup employee and his passion for photographing and documenting the stories of prostitutes in the Bronx.Chris Arnade, 46, a forex trader spends a lot of his spare time in Hunts Point with his camera snapping pictures of not only prostitutes, but also homeless people and drug addicts. He also chronicles their stories usually writing underneath each photo, “I post people’s stories as they tell them to me. I am not a journalist. I don’t try to verify, just listen.”



Pictures and stories posted with permission from Chris Arnade. See his “Faces of Addiction” series, full Flickr photostream and follow his work on Twitter.

