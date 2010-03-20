Why Is John Paulson Buying So Many Of Soros's Stocks?

Guru Focus highlights how much John Paulson and George Soros seem to be thinking alike these days. They explain how almost half (27, to be exact) of Paulson’s publicly-disclosed stocks overlap with the stocks held by George Soros.



Guru Focus:

For some of stocks, both men simply own the stock for the quarter and there was no trading activity during the last quarter. There are stocks sold by one or both men and there are stock bought by one and sold by another. Listed below are the nine stocks that are owned by both men as of December 31, 2009 and bought by both men during the fourth quarter of 2009:

