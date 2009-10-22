Check Out The Spike In Hand Sanitizer Shipments

The national obsession with the flu and swine flu more specifically has turned into a bonanza for hand sanitizer companies.



Check out the increase in shipments for hand sanitizer, as compiled by Panjiva. Either we’re doing a good job of protecting ourselves against the flu, or we’re in the process of creating the worst, bacteria-resistant bug ever, or both

