Check Out The Snazzy Inaugural Issue Of Bloomberg's New High-End Lifestyle Magazine

Yesterday, Clusterstock’s monthly Bloomberg Markets magazine subscription came with an extra treat—the inaugural issue of the Bloomberg Pursuits magazine. The publication is spun off from Bloomberg Markets, a magazine that goes to every Bloomberg terminal subscriber, and will focus on the lifestyle of the rich and luxury goods.We flipped through the magazine, and it certainly stays on point with feature stories on artistic diamond brooches, rare Picasso pieces and Ferraris. We also found advertisements for Chanel watches and private jets inside. Bloomberg has said it plans to circulate biannual or quarterly issues if the test first run is successful.



Didn’t get a copy? We compiled a sneak peek here, so let us know what you think.

