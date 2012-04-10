Check Out The Sick Race Car CNBC's Brian Sullivan Is Going To Be Driving

When CNBC’s Brian Sullivan isn’t anchoring “Street Signs” at the business news network’s Englewood Cliffs headquarters, he’s probably spending time on the race track.



Sullivan, who is an avid race car driver, will be driving a car outfitted in CNBC logos for the 2012 season.

He’s expected to race at the Virginia International Raceway later this month.

Check out his sick ride below.

Photo: Twitter.com/SullyCNBC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.