Check Out The Sexy Celebrities Trading For Charity

Brokerage firm BTIG is hosting a charity trading day today. All of the firm’s commissions will be donated.



A bunch of fun celebrities and athletes are showing up, so we thought we’d recognise them for doing a good deed.

It’s always nice to see a random bunch of famous folks openly participating in the markets.

Oh and some of them are really hot. Enjoy!

Christine Teigen, Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret model Source: BTIG Allan Houston, retired B-ball player Source: BTIG Bode Miller, alpine ski racer Source: BTIG Gavin DeGraw, singer-songwriter Source: BTIG John McEnroe, former tennis star and bad-arse Source: BTIG Matt Dillon, movie star Source: BTIG Michael Imperioli, Sopranos star Source: BTIG Michael J Fox, TV and movie star Source: BTIG Reggie Jackson, retired baseball player Source: BTIG Sarah Mutch, Canadian model and hottie Source: BTIG Steve Schirippa, Sopranos star Source: BTIG Steve Young, retired Football player Source: BTIG Bobby Valentine, former Baseball player and manager Source: BTIG Last year BTIG raised $3 million for the kids These are the kid's charities BTIG will donate their equity, fixed income and derivative commission profits to today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.