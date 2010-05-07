Check Out The Sexy Celebrities Trading For Charity

Brokerage firm BTIG is hosting a charity trading day today. All of the firm’s commissions will be donated.
A bunch of fun celebrities and athletes are showing up, so we thought we’d recognise them for doing a good deed.
It’s always nice to see a random bunch of famous folks openly participating in the markets.
Oh and some of them are really hot. Enjoy!
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.