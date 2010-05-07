Check Out The Sexy Celebrities Trading For Charity

Courtney Comstock

Brokerage firm BTIG is hosting a charity trading day today. All of the firm’s commissions will be donated.

A bunch of fun celebrities and athletes are showing up, so we thought we’d recognise them for doing a good deed. 

It’s always nice to see a random bunch of famous folks openly participating in the markets.

Oh and some of them are really hot. Enjoy!

Christine Teigen, Sports Illustrated and Victoria's Secret model

Allan Houston, retired B-ball player

Bode Miller, alpine ski racer

Gavin DeGraw, singer-songwriter

John McEnroe, former tennis star and bad-arse

Matt Dillon, movie star

Michael Imperioli, Sopranos star

Michael J Fox, TV and movie star

Reggie Jackson, retired baseball player

Sarah Mutch, Canadian model and hottie

Steve Schirippa, Sopranos star

Steve Young, retired Football player

Bobby Valentine, former Baseball player and manager

Last year BTIG raised $3 million for the kids

These are the kid's charities BTIG will donate their equity, fixed income and derivative commission profits to today.

